Middlesbrough are enjoying a successful second half to the campaign under Chris Wilder, and so it is no surprise that some of his players are attracting attention from the Premier League.

Middlesbrough defensive duo Dael Fry and Isaiah Jones have caught the eye, as have Marcus Tavernier and Djed Spence, who is currently plying his trade at Nottingham Forest on loan.

With Boro mounting a promotion charge, no doubt the ultimate goal for all of Wilder’s squad will be to play in the Premier League with the Teessiders next season.

However, if that goal is not met, then the players who are interesting clubs in the top flight will have a decision to make.

With that being said, Wilder issued a warning to those sides monitoring his players, in an interview with Teesside Live.

“We’ve worked incredibly hard with these players, some from academy level, for a number of years,” he stated.

“We’re not a charity and no one will be cherry-picking any of our players and just picking them off.”

He went on to say that it is natural for good performances to generate interest in his players from elsewhere.