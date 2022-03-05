Wycombe Wanderers midfielder Oliver Pendlebury has joined Woking on loan, as announced by the non-league side.

Wycombe Wanderers have let the youngster head out the exit door on a temporary basis.

Pendlebury, 20, has joined the National League side on a deal until the end of the season.

He has been handed the number 27 shirt and could make his debut for his new club today against Grimsby Town.

Wycombe story so far

Wycombe swooped to sign the former England youth international last summer on a free transfer.

Pendlebury rose up through the academy at Reading and was a key player for their youth sides before signing his first professional contract in 2019.

He made his first and only senior appearance for the Royals in an FA Cup clash against Luton Town in January 2021 before he was released at the end of the last campaign.

The midfielder has since found a home at Adams Park and made his debut for the Chairboys on the opening day of this season versus Accrington Stanley.

He has since played nine times for Gareth Ainsworth’s side in all competitions this term and has chipped in with two goals.

Pendlebury has now been given the green light to join Woking on a temporary basis to get some more game time under his belt between now and the summer.

He leaves a Wycombe side who currently have their sights set on a place in the League One play-offs and are outside the top six by a single point behind Sunderland.