QPR will make a late decision on whether to play Lyndon Dykes today, as detailed on their official club website.

QPR are back in action at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium against Cardiff City this afternoon.

Dykes, 26, has missed the past few games against Hull City, Blackpool and Blackburn Rovers but is close to making his return to the action now.

He returned to training on Thursday, as per a report by West London Sport, and his side have to decide whether to include him against the Bluebirds.

QPR recent form

QPR have won once in their last six league games and were beaten 1-0 last time out away at Blackburn.

Warburton’s side will be keen to get back to winning ways against a Cardiff side who are sat in 18th position in the table under Steve Morison.

The R’s remain in the play-offs and are six points off the top two and two points inside the top six. They have picked up some decent form on home soil over recent times though and haven’t lost in their previous six on a run including wins against West Bromwich Albion, Reading and Blackpool.

Getting Dykes back onto the pitch will be a big boost for the London club as they look to gain promotion to the Premier League but they won’t want to rush him in.

The Australian-born attacker has scored nine goals in 29 appearances in all competitions this season and is close to beating his tally of 12 from the last campaign.