Sheffield United defender George Baldock missed out of the squad last night after picking up a knock last week, as detailed on their official club website.

Sheffield United left the full-back out for their game against Nottingham Forest yesterday.

The Blades drew 1-1 with the Reds and were denied all three points after a last-gasp equaliser by Ryan Yates.

Baldock, 28, picked up a knock against Millwall last weekend and his side hope he is fit for the home clash against Middlesbrough on Tuesday.

Sheffield United latest

Sheffield United will be disappointed after conceding a late goal but a draw was probably a fair reflection on the game.

They brought in youngster Femi Seriki to play in Baldock’s position and he was fortunate to have not given away a penalty in the first-half after grabbing hold of Keinan Davis’ shirt.

The point leaves the Blades in 6th position in the Championship table ahead of all the other teams playing today and they are above Luton Town inside the play-offs on goal difference.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side have 12 games left of the season to play as they look to secure themselves a place in the top six.

Middlesbrough is a big game next week as Chris Wilder makes his return to Bramall Lane in the opposition dugout.

Getting Baldock back, a player who was signed for the Blades by the now Boro boss, will be a big boost ahead of that one. He has made 20 appearances this term and has chipped in with a single goal and two assists.