Bristol Rovers pair Pablo Martinez and Sam Heal have departed on loan for Gloucester City and Salisbury respectively.

Bristol Rovers have announced that Martinez has left on a one-month deal on their official club website, whilst Salisbury have confirmed that Heal has joined them for the same amount of time.

The Pirates will be hoping the young pair can gain some experience over the next four weeks.

Joey Barton’s side are back in action today away at Newport County.

Couple of departures for Bristol Rovers

Martinez has been on the books at Bristol Rovers since 2020 having previously played in the academies at Reading and West Bromwich Albion.

He was handed his first-team debut in March 2021 in a League One clash against Sunderland and has since gone on to make 12 senior appearances in total for the Gas, four of which have come this term.

The Wales youth international has also had a loan spell away in the past at Oxford City and will be eager to make an impression with his new temporary club Gloucester.

Bristol Rovers youngsters Lucas Tomlinson and Ollie Hulbert are already on loan with the Tigers, who are managed by ex-Pirates favourite Lee Mansell these days.

Heale is ploughing his own furrow for now though by heading to Salisbury instead in the Southern League Premier Division South. Former Birmingham City and Leicester City striker Steve Claridge is the manager there.

The left-back has risen up through the youth ranks at the Memorial Ground but hasn’t played for the first-team yet.