Bradford City are back in action this afternoon against Swindon Town.

Bradford City are in the hunt for their first win under new boss Mark Hughes.

They chose the former Premier League boss as their replacement for Derek Adams.

The ex-Fulham and Manchester City man lost his first game at the helm last weekend against Mansfield Town.

Bradford City team news

As per the Yorkshire Post, attacking pair Dion Pereira and Jamie Walker are back in training but will not be rushed into today’s game against the Robins.

Striker Lee Angol remains sidelined but is expected to be back before the end of the season.

Starting XI

Bass (GK)

O’Connor

Songo’o

Foulds

Hendrie

Watt

Sutton

Daly

Gilliead

Cook

Robinson

New era

The appointment of Hughes has gone down well with fans and Bradford are a club that will thrive if the feel good factor comes back.

They need to pick up their first win under their new boss and there is no better opportunity than today. Mansfield was a tough game last week because they are flying but Swindon are a more beatable side.

Ben Garner’s men lost 2-1 at home to Salford City in their last match and will be without Aston Villa loan striker Louie Barry for their trip to Valley Parade which is a blow.

Bradford have lost their last four games on the spin and their chances of making the play-offs are fading away fast. They sit 15th in the table and are 13 points off the top seven.