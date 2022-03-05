Huddersfield Town boss Carlos Corberan has taken to Twitter to post a “togetherness” message to the club’s supporters.

Huddersfield Town have risen into the automatic promotion places in the Championship after their win over Peterborough United last night.

The Terriers comfortably won 3-0 thanks to goals from Daniel Sinani and Tom Lees (x2).

Their head coach sent the following tweet after the game (see below):

Huddersfield are flying

Huddersfield have their fans dreaming of a return to the Premier League and have had an impressive campaign so far.

The Yorkshire club battled against relegation last term but have stuck with Corberan and are now serious promotion contenders.

They are unbeaten in their last 16 games in the league with their last loss coming way back on 27th November at home to Middlesbrough.

Huddersfield have won their four games on the spin, including an away victory at table toppers Fulham, and have conceded just once.

Yesterday’s win sees them leapfrog AFC Bournemouth into 2nd position ahead of all the other teams playing this afternoon. Scott Parker’s side have five games in hand and face a tricky trip to Preston North End today.

Next up for Coberan’s side is an FA Cup clash against fellow Championship outfit Nottingham Forest on Monday night with a place in the quarter-final at stake. The winner of that one will take on Liverpool in the next round.

Huddersfield’s next league fixture is against West Bromwich Albion away next Friday and the Baggies are yet to win under new boss Steve Bruce.