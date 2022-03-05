Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper says Brennan Johnson will be on the next penalty despite missing from the spot last night.

Nottingham Forest struck late to secure a point away at Sheffield United.

The Blades took the lead through Billy Sharp before Ryan Yates’ headed home a last-gasp equaliser in front of the away end.

Johnson had the chance to put the visitors into the lead in the first-half after his side were given a penalty after Rhys Norrington-Davies tangled with Djed Spence in the box.

However, the winger placed the ball straight down the middle and his intentions were read by goalkeeper Wes Foderingham.

Cooper spoke about the miss after the match, as per a report by Nottinghamshire Live:

“With regards to Brennan, he needs these moments. He’ll be disappointed, but he needs these moments to become the player that he is going to become. I don’t worry about him for one second, because what hurts you makes you stronger. You need to go through moments like that.

“He’ll be on the next one, that’s for sure. His character is more than fine. For all of the good bits you see, and what we see a lot of, right underneath is a really determined player that works really, really hard and is a real winner.

“He’ll obviously be disappointed that he’s missed a penalty, but I know these things are good for you. That’s what it will prove to be.”

Nottingham Forest situation

Nottingham Forest’s draw yesterday leaves them in 8th position in the league table and two points off the play-offs as all the other teams play today.

The Reds are back in action on Monday night in the FA Cup against fellow Championship side Huddersfield Town with a place in the quarter-final up for grabs.

They then take on strugglers Reading in their next league game as they look to continue their push for the top six.

Johnson has been their standout player in this campaign and will be eager to put his penalty miss behind him as quickly as possible. He has already chipped in with 11 goals in all competitions this term and his side will be hoping they can keep hold of him for as long as they can.