Leyton Orient defender Jayden Sweeney has joined Dartford on loan, as announced by the non-league side.

Leyton Orient have let the full-back head out the exit door again.

Sweeney, 20, has been given the green light to join the National League South side to get some more game time under his belt.

He is in contention to make his debut for his new club this afternoon against Dorking Wanderers.

Leyton Orient spell so far

Sweeney has risen up through the academy at Leyton Orient and was a regular for them at various youth levels before making the step up to the first-team.

He was handed his senior debut by the London club in an FA Trophy clash against Beaconsfield Town back in December 2019.

The left-back has since gone on to make 13 appearances for the O’s altogether, six of which have come in this campaign.

Sweeney was loaned out to Bishop’s Stortford a couple of seasons ago and spent time with Wealdstone in the National League earlier in this campaign before heading back to his parent club in January.

He temporarily leaves a Leyton Orient side who are battling for their lives at the bottom end of League Two at the moment.

They made the decision to sack Kenny Jackett recently and have placed former striker Matt Harrold in temporary charge.

They drew 2-2 away at Colchester United in their last game and will be looking to build on that point today as they prepare to lock horns with fellow strugglers Stevenage at home.