Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough says Manchester United loanee Nathan Bishop was “absolutely brilliant” against Exeter City.

Mansfield Town beat the Grecians 2-1 thanks to goals from Farrend Rawson and Matty Longstaff.

The Stags have risen into the automatic promotion places in League Two and have carried on their impressive run of form.

They are now unbeaten in their last 14 league games and haven’t lost since losing to Sutton United away back on 23rd November.

Speaking after yesterday’s win, Clough hailed his goalkeeper Bishop, as per the official club website:

“Absolutely brilliant. That’s why he’s a little bit disappointed with the mistake (that led to Exeter’s goal). When you make a mistake and you still get the three points, that’s okay.

“He kept us in it with three or four brilliant saves tonight.”

Mansfield story so far for Bishop

Mansfield swooped to sign the stopper from Manchester United last summer on a deal until the end of the season and he was given the green light to leave Old Trafford to get some regular game time under his belt.

He has since made 36 appearances for his loan club in all competitions this term, keeping nine clean sheets, and has helped them rise up the league over the past few months.

Bishop started out at Southend United and played 39 times for the Essex club as a youngster before he was lured away by the bright lights of the Premier League back in January 2020.

He has since been used in Manchester United’s development squad and is due to return to his parent club this summer.

His focus right now will be on helping Mansfield gain promotion to League One and they can sit back and relax today as all the other teams play.

Next up for the Stags is another Friday night game next week away at Tranmere Rovers.