Hull City are expected to make Allahyar Sayyadmanesh’s move from Fenerbahce permanent this summer, as detailed in a report by Hull Live.

Hull City swooped to sign the Iran international in the January transfer window on a loan deal until the end of the season.

Sayyadmanesh, 20, has since made two appearances for Shota Arveladze’s side off the bench against Preston North End and Derby County.

He is currently working his way back from injury and is in contention to return to the squad today against West Bromwich Albion.

Hull to make his move permanent?

Hull will be hoping to see more of their winter arrival between now and the end of the campaign.

Sayyadmanesh started his career in his native Iran at Esteghlal before Fenerbahce swooped to sign him in 2019.

He has since made three first-team appearances for the European giants and has spent the majority of his time so far with them out on loan.

The youngster first had a stint at Istanbulspor in the Turkish second tier and bagged once in 11 games for them. He then spent the past season-and-a-half in the Ukrainian Premier League with Zorya Luhansk and scored 15 goals in 50 appearances in all competitions.

He returned to Fenerbahce earlier this year and was then given the green light to join the Tigers on loan to get some more game time under his belt.

Hull Live claim that the Championship outfit are expected to make his move to the MKM Stadium permanent this summer, assuming they stay up.