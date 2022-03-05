Rotherham United return to the action today against MK Dons.

Rotherham United were held 0-0 in their last game by Shrewsbury Town on Tuesday night and will be looking to get back to winning ways.

MK Dons make the trip to South Yorkshire this afternoon in fine form under Liam Manning and have automatic promotion hopes of their own.

They are sat in 3rd place and are 13 points behind the Millers with 11 games left.

Rotherham team news

Rotherham have an unnamed player who is a fitness concern and their identity should come to light when the team is announced at around 2pm.

This game comes too soon again for Rarmani Edmonds-Green and Mickel Miller. The pair have returned to training though and could be back in contention for next week’s Papa John’s Trophy clash against Hartlepool United.

Sunderland loanee Will Grigg is sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Starting XI

Vickers (GK)

Harding

Ihiekwe

Wood

Ogbene

Barlaser

Wiles

Lindsay

Ferguson

Smith

Ladapo

Rotherham have had a lot of games recently and Paul Warne could look to freshen up his ranks once again.

This afternoon is a good opportunity to put some breathing space between them and MK Dons. 2nd place Wigan Athletic are seven points behind and still have two games in hand as they prepare to face AFC Wimbledon.

The Millers just need to focus on themselves though and are unbeaten in their last 10 games now, whilst their opponents today haven’t lost for their last eight matches now and beat Bolton Wanderers last time out.