Charlton Athletic are back in action today against Sunderland.

Charlton Athletic welcome the Black Cats to The Valley as they look to get back to winnings ways.

The Addicks have lost their last five games on the spin and need to start picking up some points to avoid slipping into any potential danger.

Johnnie Jackson’s side are sat in 16th place in the League One table and are eight points above the bottom four with 12 games left.

Charlton team news

As per their official club website, Stephen Henderson, Ryan Inniss, Corey Blackett-Taylor and Chuks Aneke remain sidelined.

Jake Forster-Caskey has made his return to training, whilst attacker Conor Washington is edging closer to a return.

Adam Matthews is available to play against his former club today after going off against Sheffield Wednesday with a head injury.

Top scorer Jayden Stockley and midfielder Scott Fraser returned to the action last weekend at Hillsborough.

Starting XI

MacGillivray (GK)

Gunter

Lavelle

Famewo

Matthews

Gilbey

Dobson

Fraser

Purrington

Lee

Stockley

Having Stockley back is a huge boost for Charlton and he has been missed over the past couple of months. Injuries have affected the Addicks over recent times and they should have enough quality in their side to start picking up some results again now.

The fixture list hasn’t been kind to them and today will be another difficult game against a side who are eyeing promotion to the Championship.

Sunderland got their first win under new boss Alex Neil last time out away at 2nd place Wigan Athletic.