Luton Town have signed West Bromwich Albion goalkeeper Alex Palmer on an emergency loan deal, as announced by their official club website.

Luton Town have been granted permission by the EFL to land the stopper ahead of today’s game against Middlesbrough.

Palmer, 25, has been been brought in following injuries to Jed Steer and James Shea.

He was linked with a move to the Hatters in the January transfer window but a deal didn’t materialise in the end.

West Brom situation

Palmer finds himself down the pecking order at West Brom and has made just one first-team appearance this season in the Carabao Cup.

Instead, he has slipped back into the Under-23s side and will be eager to get some senior minutes under his belt with Luton now.

The former England youth international has been on the books at the Hawthorns for his whole career to date and rose up through the academy of the Midlands outfit.

He has spent the past few years out on loan at Kidderminster Harriers, Oldham Athletic, Notts County, Plymouth Argyle and Lincoln City to gain experience.

Palmer was a hit with the latter in the last campaign and helped the Imps get to the League One play-off final under Michael Appleton.

He returned to his parent club last summer and has found it hard to break into their side ahead of Sam Johnstone.

His loan switch to Luton now gives him a chance to show what he can do in the Championship and he is line to make his debut against Boro this afternoon.