Wigan Athletic host AFC Wimbledon in League One this afternoon.

Leam Richardson’s men welcome the Wombles to the DW Stadium in what is a clash between two sides at opposite ends of the League One standings.

The hosts are currently sit in 2nd place, seven points behind league leaders Rotherham United with two games in hand.

They will be looking to build of their 2-0 win over Fleetwood Town in midweek. The Latics won comfortably with goals from Will Keane and James McClean.

As for Wimbledon, they’ve not won in 16 and find themselves just two points outside the relegation zone.

Team News

As per Wigan Today, Graeme Shinnie (ten yellow cards), James McClean (straight red card) and Tendayi Darikwa (ten yellow cars) are all out through suspension.

Tom Pearce and Joe Bennet are ready to step up to the first team as they return from their injuries. Luke Robinson is struggling with an ankle injury, whilst Jason Kerr remains sidelined after picking up an injury against Sheffield Wednesday at the beginning of February.

Thelo Aasgaard is out for the season with a stress fracture and Jordan Cousins is also still not available with a thigh injury and hopes to return for the run in.

Scott Smith remains out with a leg fracture he suffered at the back end of last year.

Predicted XI

Amos (GK)

Power

Whatmough

Watts

Pearce

Rea

Naylor

Lang

Keane

Edward

Humphrys

With Darikwa being an absence Max Power is the likeliest candidate to slot at right-back and Tom Pearce is an option to step in for McClean.

However, there is a doubt over whether Richardson will involve Power and Callum Lang with the pair being one yellow card off suspension and the big clash with MK Dons coming next weekend.