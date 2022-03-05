Lincoln City host Sheffield Wednesday in League One this afternoon.

Relegation threatened Lincoln City welcome high-flyers Sheffield Wednesday to the LNER Stadium in what is a huge game for both sides.

The hosts are slowly but surely slipping down the table into a relegation battle and sit just four points above the drop. The Imps are winless in their last four games, with losses against the likes of Gillingham and Doncaster Rovers.

The Owls have won seven of their last eight and look unbeatable at the moment. Key players like Barry Bannan and George Byers are bang in form helping Darren Moore’s side surge into the play-offs.

Here, a handful of The72’s staff members make their predictions for tomorrow’s game…

James Cheap

“Sheffield Wednesday are flying at the minute and there’s very few teams in the division that would be able to stop them. Lincoln are certainly not one of those teams after losing to teams at the bottom end of the table in recent weeks, anything but a win in tomorrow’s game and they could be in a relegation scrap.

“I predict an easy win for Wednesday in this one as they continue their promotion push.”

Score prediction: 0-3



Luke Phelps

“Lincoln don’t look to be in the best of form but they go into this one needing a win to ease their relegation fears. Up against a Wednesday side eyeing an immediate return to the Championship though, it will definitely be a tough afternoon for the Imps.

“I can’t see Lincoln winning this one. Wednesday have too much strength in depth and I think this will be another routine win on the road for Darren Moore’s men.”

Score prediction: 0-2

Ollie Chesters

“Lincoln come into this game not looking great, with them crashing down the table in recent weeks. Playing play-off set Sheffield Wednesday will definitely be a tough match for The Imps.

“Wednesday definitely won’t be afraid to attack in this game, with an impressive 10 goals in their last three games and midfielder Barry Bannan in excellent form.

“I think this’ll be a fairly easy victory for Wednesday in their promotion push.”

Score Prediction: 0-3