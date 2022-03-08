AFC Wimbledon boss Mark Robinson has urged fans to be patient as the Dons are still searching for the winning formula.

Wimbledon are in the midst of a 15 game winless run that dates back to December 7th. The Dons sit 20th in the League One table and just two points above the drop zone.

Youngsters such as Jack Rudoni and Ayoub Assal have earned high praise and been focal to the Dons attack this year, with Rudoni being linked with a number of teams.

One player who has gone under the radar though is Luke McCormick

The 23-year-old joined at the start of the campaign having been released by Chelsea. McCormick made an instant impact scoring the winner on the opening day against relegation rival Doncaster Rovers

McCormick admitted he initially struggled with the expectation that came with his arrival, however has developed into one of Robinson’s most consistent players in both the holding midfield and number ten role.

A closer look…

McCormick has been the most creative player in the Dons side. Having created the most big chances with nine and registered the most assists with six showing how influential he is to the Wimbledon attack (WhoScored).

Adding goals to his game has made McCormick a much more rounded number ten, with two goals in his last three games and six for the season, the Dons will be hoping he can continue his hot streak in front of goal.

An area he needs to improve however is his discipline. Having six yellows and a red to his name already this season, McCormick was lucky to escape the Doncaster Rovers game with just a caution for a poor tackle.

Still on his current form, McCormick will continue to establish himself as a fan favourite in the new Robinson era, and at just 23 his potential to go higher is certainly there.