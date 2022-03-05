Fulham host Blackburn Rovers in the Championship in the lunchtime kick-off.

Both sides will be up for this one as they continue their respective battles for promotion.

Fulham are the current league leaders as the sit nine points clear at the top of the table having played two more games than second.

Blackburn enjoyed a dream first-half of the season as they climbed up to the top end of the table. They’ve began to tail off in recent weeks with only one win in their last six.

Here, a handful of The72’s staff member make their predictions for tomorrow’s game…

James Cheap

“Fulham have been a complete joy to watch so far this season scoring 82 goals in 33 matches. Mitrovic has already broken the Championship goal scoring record with 13 games to go ad looks an unstoppable force.



“Fulham’s downfall at times has been conceding, this is something Blackburn are usually good at exploiting but with Brereton Diaz out injured they may struggle in this department as they have done in recent weeks scoring once in their last six games. Reda Khadra has done a good job when tasked with leading the line but doesn’t have the same goal soring ability as Brereton Diaz.

“Fulham may just have too much for Blackburn in this one extending their winning run to three matches.”

Score prediction: 3-1



Luke Phelps



“Fulham may be the best attacking outfit that the Football League has ever seen. They have so much Premier League quality in their ranks and I can’t see them finishing anywhere other than 1st this season.

“Blackburn have quality of their own but right now, they’re inconsistent. Confidence is looking somewhat drained within the Rovers ranks and I think Fulham will have a fairly easy afternoon.”



Score Prediction: 2-0

Ollie Chesters



“Both sides will definitely be playing at 100% in this match with a big game in the championship promotion race.

“With key-man Ben Brereton Diaz out with an injury Blackburn’s attacking force will definitely be weakened. Their defence hasn’t been the worst in recent weeks but losing one of the league’s top scorers is never an easy task to overcome.

“Fulham on the overhand are one of the toughest teams to beat in the EFL at the moment. With striker Aleksandar Mitrović already beating the Championship goal record this season.

“I think the home side will take this one in comfortable fashion, but I wouldn’t be surprised if Blackburn put up a good fight.”



Score prediction 2-0