QPR goalkeeper Seny Dieng is out for this weekend’s game, as detailed on their official club website.

QPR are back in action tomorrow at home to Cardiff City.

Dieng, 27, picked up a quad injury in the last match away at Blackburn Rovers and has been ruled out.

David Marshall came on for him at Ewood Park and is expected to replace him between the sticks against the Bluebirds from the start.

Blow for QPR

Dieng has been a key player for QPR over the past couple of seasons and has made the number one spot his own.

The stopper was away for a spell during this winter whilst he was on international duty with Senegal at the Africa Cup of Nations and was on the bench in the final as they beat Egypt on penalties.

He has been on the books of the Hoops since 2016 and has made 72 appearances for them in all competitions to date, keeping 20 clean sheets along way.

The R’s have also loaned out him to Whitehawk, Hampton and Richmond Borough, Stevenage, Dundee and Doncaster Rovers to gain experience since signing him.

QPR were beaten 1-0 against Blackburn and will be eager to get back to winning ways when Cardiff come to town.

Mark Warburton’s side are currently 5th in the Championship table and are three points inside the play-offs and three points off the automatic promotion places.

Cardiff make the trip down to London after their 1-0 home win over Derby County in midweek so will be in good spirits.