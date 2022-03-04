Derby County host Barnsley in the Championship tomorrow afternoon.

Derby County welcome Barnsley to Pride Park in what is a huge relegation six-pointer.

Two points separate the two sides at the foot of the table as they fight for survival.

The Rams have been excellent so far this season and have giving themselves a chance of survival against all the odds. They’ve dipped in form of late with only one win in their last five.

The Tykes have the upper hand in this one with two games in hand of Derby. They’ve also won three of their last five with two of these coming against sides in and around the top-six.

Here, a handful of The72’s staff members make their predictions for tomorrow’s games…

James Cheap

“Derby desperately need to get the win in this one as Barnsley have the advantage with more points on the board and games in hand. On home soil it’s a great chance to get back to winning ways.

“Barnsley are no strangers themselves to great escapes from relegation and they’ve started to look like they’re going in that direction again. Poya Asbaghi’s finally managed to a few wins together and they look more like the team we saw last season. Overall, I don’t think there will be much between the two sides in this one.”

Score prediction: Derby County 1-1 Barnsley

James Ray



“This is a huge fixture at the bottom of the table. Barnsley’s turnaround in form has come as a huge surprise and just when Derby looked like they were closing in on safety, they have fallen to three consecutive defeats.

“The Tykes have all the momentum behind them heading into the game, so Derby will need a rousing Pride Park crowd behind them.

“The return of Tom Lawrence will be crucial for the Rams, so I’m anticipating an entertaining draw.”

Score prediction: Derby County 2-2 Barnsley

Will Gregory



“Survival unfortunately looks almost out of reach for Derby County but a win against fellow relegation rivals Barnsley could help to put them back on track. The Rams have performed defiantly all season and at times have looked like a team pushing for promotion rather than one fighting to avoid the drop.

“The strength and pace of Festy Ebosele always adds a bit of threat going forward and the experience of Curtis Davies could be useful in keeping a clean sheet.

“After a lacklustre season for the Tykes under previous manager Joseph Laumann, new boss Poya Asbaghi has seemed to have instilled a sense of fight into his side. With a lack of a lot of experience and no real presence up front they may struggle in this fixture.”

Score prediction: Derby County 1-0 Barnsley