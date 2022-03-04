Bournemouth youngster Owen Palmer has joined Sholing FC on loan, as announced by the non-league side.

Bournemouth have given the teenager the green light to head out the exit door.

Palmer, 18, has linked up with the Southern League Division One outfit to get some first-team experience under his belt.

His usual position is as a central midfielder but he can also play in defence if required.

Bournemouth spell to date

Palmer joined Bournemouth at Under-11s level and has since risen up through the academy of the Championship side.

He has been a regular for the Cherries at various youth levels over the past few years and has been on international training camps to Holland Italy with them.

The versatile prodigy is from Portsmouth and played for Gosport Borough before switching to Bournemouth.

Palmer joins a whole host of players who are out on loan from Scott Parker’s side at the moment in non-league, with Luke Nippard at Eastbourne Borough, Ryan Glover at Aldershot Town, Connor Kurran-Brown at King’s Lynn Town, Jake Seddan at Poole Town and Euan Pollock at Hungerford Town.

He is yet to make a senior appearance for the Cherries but will be hoping his temporary switch to Sholing can help him boost his development before heading back to his parent club.

His new club sold midfielder Joe Adams to League One promotion hopefuls Wigan Athletic earlier this season so have proven they are a good home for young players.

The Southampton-based side are currently 6th in the league table and are in action tomorrow against Plymouth Parkway.