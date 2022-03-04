Charlton Athletic host Sunderland in League One tomorrow afternoon.

Charlton Athletic look to end their barren run of form as they welcome Sunderland to The Valley who will look to better their promotion bid.

Charlton have lost their last five on the spin meanwhile Sunderland put an end to their poor run with a 3-0 win over Wigan Athletic last weekend.

Here, a handful of The72’s staff members make their predictions for tomorrow’s game…

James Cheap

“Teams have been walking over Charlton in recent weeks as they slip further and further down the table. Johnnie Jackson had an terrific start to life as manager but it’s all fallen apart in recent weeks. Hopefully the potential return of Jayden Stockley could help them.

“This game should be a breeze for Sunderland if they play like they did at Wigan last week. Alex Neil seems to have got his ideas into the players as they looked back to their best.

“Charlton could be in for a very tough afternoon.”



Score prediction: Charlton Athletic 0-3 Sunderland

James Ray



“Sunderland need to put a winning run together after getting their first win under Alex Neil’s management, and there are few better opponents than Charlton Athletic at the moment.

“The Addicks have lost five League One games in a row and are at serious risk of falling into a relegation battle if this form persists. Neil’s Black Cats should fancy themselves to pick up another win here, and I reckon they’ll do just that.”

Score prediction: Charlton Athletic 0-2 Sunderland

Ollie Chesters



“With Sunderland looking to further support their push for the play-offs, I think they don’t look the strongest going into this one. Ross Stewart will definitely be a player to watch out for, with him being on great form in recent weeks.

“Charlton look even worse than Sunderland have in recent weeks, showing a dreadful Defensive record and absolutely no offensive threat.

“I think it’ll be a close fought game but Sunderland will edge this one.”

Score prediction: Charlton Athletic 0-1 Sunderland