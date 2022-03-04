Derby County’s Kamil Jozwiak is poised to join Charlotte FC, reports Alan Nixon.

Derby County are selling the winger to the Major League Soccer side.

Jozwiak, 23, is set to leave the Rams after a couple of seasons in the Championship.

He is in the United States now securing his transfer, with journalist Nixon tweeting:

Derby. Jozwiak is in Charlotte to complete deal. About 1m. Won’t be fit for about a month but suits all parties to get it done now. Derby still owe old club instalments … so it’s one less item on ongoing football debts table that includes Bielik. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) March 4, 2022

Derby County cutting ties

Derby swooped to sign the Poland international back in September 2020 and he made 41 appearances for the club during his first season at the club, chipping in with a single goal.

He has since played 21 times this term but has failed to find the net under Wayne Rooney. The attacker is under contract at Pride Park until June 2024 but the Rams are cashing in on him now.

Prior to his move to England, he had risen up through the ranks with Polish giants Lech Poznan and had fired 17 goals in 123 matches altogether before leaving.

Rooney has actually confirmed in his pre-Barnsley press conference today that Jozwiak is heading out the exit door but didn’t name the club.

Charlotte are gearing up for their first ever MLS season and the new franchise have been busy adding to their squad over the past couple of months.

They have also signed former Portsmouth defender Antos Walkes, who spent last year with Atlanta United after leaving Fratton Park.

The North Carolina-based outfit will be hoping that Jozwiak can be a hit with them and he will give them some more firepower going forward assuming that they can get the deal over the line.