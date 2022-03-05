Swansea City come into this weekend looking to break their inconsistent form and start their rise up the table.

Swansea City still have a game in hand on most clubs around them in the Championship table.

Their form in recent weeks has been really up and down, usually following a win with a loss and vice versa.

Russell Martin will look to change this going into this Coventry City game, although that won’t be a straight forward task.

The Sky Blues are still in the race for the play-offs and will stop at nothing to get three points, and striker Matty Godden could return to the squad.

Swansea City team news

Nathaniel Ogbeta is set to miss the match although he is back in training with the first team and steps to recovery are looking promising.

Kyle Naughton and Hannes Wolf will remain available for selection after coming back from injuries on Monday night and their are no new injuries to report of.

Predicted XI

Fisher

Cabango

Naughton

Manning

Wolf

Downes

Grimes

Christie

Piroe

Paterson

Obafemi

With play-offs realistically out of the picture for the Swans they will look to gain momentum and start to get on a bit of run.

A win this weekend against Coventry would be massive for that, and even – with a bit of hope – could ignite a very late playoff push, especially if they win their game in hand.

Mark Robins’ side certainly aren’t the easiest team to beat in the Championship this season and have scored the most injury time goals in the league this term.