Barnsley boss Poya Asbaghi says Aaron Leya Iseka and Clarke Oduor have returned to training.

Barnsley’s head coach expects the pair to come back into contention next week.

The Tykes are back in action this weekend away at Derby County in a big game at the bottom end of the Championship.

Tomorrow’s trip to Pride Park comes too soon for Leya Iseka and Oduor though but they have both stepped up their respective recoveries.

Asbaghi has said, as per the official club website:

“Aaron Leya Iseka and Clarke Oduor are back in training but I can’t see either doing 90 minutes right now. But next week we will have these players with us and in contention.”

Barnsley injury boost

Barnsley swooped to sign Leya Iseka from Toulouse last summer after he spent last season on loan at Metz alongside the Tykes’ January recruit Amine Bassi.

The attacker has made 23 appearances for the Yorkshire outfit since making the switch to England and has chipped in with three goals.

He provides them with another option in attack and his return will be a big boost going into the final stages of the campaign.

Oduor will also provide more competition and depth to the squad once he is fully fit. The Kenya international, who joined from Leeds United in 2019, has himself played 15 times this term and will be itching to get more games before the season ends.

Barnsley are on a roll at the moment and have won three out of their last four games in the league as they eye a push for survival.

Asbaghi’s men saw off Middlesbrough last time out and their additions of Bassi and Domingos Quina this winter have significantly bolstered their ranks.