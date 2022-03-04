Crewe Alexandra boss David Artell says he hopes Ben Knight and Scott Kashket will be back over the next few weeks.

Crewe Alexandra have been without the injured pair over recent times but they are making progress on their respective recoveries.

The Railwaymen are back in action this weekend against at home to Wycombe Wanderers.

Speaking in a fans’ forum last night, their manager provided this latest injury update (see tweet below):

Fans’ Forum. Q. What’s the latest on Ben Knight and Scott Kashket? A. My understanding is that I believe they will both be back with us in the next few weeks. #CreweAlex — Crewe Alexandra (@crewealexfc) March 3, 2022

Crewe in line for injury boost soon

Crewe swooped to sign Knight from Manchester City last summer and he was given the green light to leave Pep Guardiola’s side to get some first-team experience under his belt.

He has made 11 appearances for the Alex so far this season and chipped in with two goals and two assists before injury struck.

The youngster has been out of action with an ankle injury and has since returned to his parent club for his rehabilitation.

Kashket also joined the club around the same time as Knight did and has scored once in 15 games this term.

The former Leyton Orient and Wycombe Wanderers attacker will feel that there is more to come from him in a Crewe shirt and will be itching to get back onto the pitch.

Both players have been missed by Artell’s side whilst they have been gone and the club have sunk to the bottom of the League One table.

Crewe are eight points from safety with 12 games left to play. Wycombe make the trip to Cheshire tomorrow knowing a win could see them rise back into the play-offs.