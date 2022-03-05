Steve Bruce will face some difficult selection decisions ahead of his clash against Hull City with some players in inconsistent form.

The Baggies have been in woeful form in recent weeks and will be desperate to turn their situation around.

Their new boss is still experimenting with his options at the club though, and has not yet made a winning XI.

Today we’ll go over three decisions Bruce will have to make ahead of the trip to East Yorkshire:

Karlan Grant in for Adam Reach

Reach has been on a poor run of form in recent games and so could Bruce look to play Grant instead?

Although this would be replacing a midfielder with a forward, the manager could look to add some more attacking force to his line-up to solve the problem of a lack of goals.

Bruce could look to utilise two strikers in a tactic to maximise threat while attacking.

Cedrick Kipre in for Semi Ajayi

It’s safe to say that Bruce needs to change something in the West Brom defence after recent matches, conceding six in the last three.

Bringing Kipre back into the side is an option and he has impressed in the 14 games he has played this season.

Ajayi has been out of sorts over recent weeks and perhaps a change could be good for the team.

Jake Livermore in for Jason Molumby

With Livermore back available for the starting eleven against former club Hull, Bruce may look to slot him straight back into the team.

Molumby hasn’t been able to make his mark on the side and Livermore offers more experience in the middle of the park.