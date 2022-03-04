Mansfield Town may well have four first-team players out this evening, as per their official club website.

Mansfield Town are back in action at home to Exeter City in a crucial game at the top end of League Two.

The Stags will definitely be without Oli Hawkins and John-Joe O’Toole for this one as they are both suspended still.

They may also be without striker Rhys Oates and George Maris, with boss Nigel Clough saying they are ‘doubts’ are they went off during the 2-0 away win at Bradford City in the last match.

Mansfield selection woes

Oates made the move to Field Mill last summer after helping Hartlepool United gain promotion from the National League and has slotted in nicely into Mansfield’s team this term.

He is currently their top scorer on nine goals, three ahead of Hawkins and Jordan Bowery.

Maris is in his second season at the club now and has been ever-present so far in this campaign, chipping in with three goals and four assists in 33 appearances in all competitions.

Clough’s side go into the game against Exeter in inspired form and have catapulted themselves up the league table over the past few months.

They are unbeaten in their last 13 league games with their last defeat coming way back on 23rd November against Sutton United.

The Stags haven’t lost in 2022 and take on an Exeter side who are sat in 4th place, just a point above them. Matt Taylor’s side make the trip to Nottinghamshire unbeaten in nine matches.