Rotherham United defender Jake Cooper has extended his loan at Altrincham, as announced by their official club website.

Rotherham United are letting the youngster stay with the National League outfit for longer.

Cooper, 21, linked up with the North West club on 1st February and has since made three appearances for them in the league.

He will now remain out on loan until the end of the season and will return to Paul Warne’s side in the summer.

Rotherham spell so far

Rotherham swooped to sign Cooper back in 2015 from Yorkshire rivals Sheffield United and he has since risen up through the ranks.

The Burnley-born man has played three first-team games for the Millers so far and has mainly been used in their youth sides so far.

He has also been loaned out to Hartlepool United and Darlington over recent seasons to get some senior experience under his belt.

Cooper spent the first-half of this campaign with the latter and chipped in with three goals in 14 matches for the National League North outfit before heading back to the AESSEAL New York Stadium in the January transfer window.

His parent club sit top of the League One table and have their sights set on promotion to the Championship. They sit seven points clear of 2nd place Wigan Athletic, who have two games in hand.

Rotherham were held 0-0 by Shrewsbury Town last time out and will be eager to get back to winnings ways at home to 3rd position MK Dons this weekend.