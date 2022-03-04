Middlesbrough progressed to the quarter final of the FA Cup after a 1-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in midweek.

Middlesbrough came into the game as underdogs but were the better side against their Premier League opposition.

The home side edged the game in terms of possession, shots and chances and most importantly, goals, as they deservedly booked their place in the next round.

There were plenty of stellar performances in the Middlesbrough side, with two players featuring in WhoScored’s FA Cup team of the week.

In goal, Joe Lumley gets in ahead of the likes of Ederson, Alisson, and Hugo Lloris, who all featured in the round.

The Boro shot-stopper achieved a rating of 7.85 against Spurs, saving six shots and keeping a clean sheet against the likes of Harry Kane and Son Heung-min.

Jonny Howson achieved a place in the midfield three alongside Chelsea’s Saul and Manchester City’s Phil Foden.

Howson was given the Man of the Match award against Tottenham and was given a rating of 7.98 for his performance on Tuesday night.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 FA Cup Team of the Week pic.twitter.com/Rd5DGFxYu0 — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) March 4, 2022

Elsewhere, in front of Lumley, the defence was made up of Manchester City’s Joao Cancelo, Everton’s Jonjoe Kenny, Chelsea’s Ruben Loftus-Cheek, and Southampton’s Romain Perraud.

The midfield of Howson, Saul and Foden is behind a front three of Liverpool’s Takumi Minamino, Everton’s Solomon Rondon, and Manchester City’s Jack Grealish.

Middlesbrough face Chelsea at the Riverside in the quarter final of the illustrious cup competition, with ties to take place over the weekend of the 19th and 20th of March in a couple of weeks time.