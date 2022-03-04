Tranmere Rovers pair Paul Glatzel and Jay Spearing are both stepping up their recovery from injuries, as per their official club website.

Tranmere Rovers have been without the duo for the past month or so.

The Whites aren’t in the best run of form at the moment and are winless in their last four games.

They are back in action tomorrow against Northampton Town away as they look to get back to winning ways.

Tranmere injury latest

Tranmere hope to have Glatzel back as soon as possible and he is back training with the club now.

They swooped to sign the youngster on a season-long loan deal from Liverpool last summer and he has since been a hit with the League Two side, scoring seven goals in 19 games in all competitions.

He has been out of action since the game against Swindon Town on 8th February but isn’t too far off now and getting him back will be a boost ahead of the end of season run in.

Spearing has been missed by Micky Mellon’s in the middle of the park and he was sidelined for the whole of last month.

Nevertheless, the experienced midfielder is back running on the grass as he fights back from a knee injury. The former Liverpool and Blackpool man sustained the blow against Stevenage on 1st February.

Tranmere remain well in the hunt for promotion to League One and are two points inside the automatic places. They are a point behind tomorrow’s opponents Northampton so will leapfrog them with a win.