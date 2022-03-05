Middlesbrough host Luton Town in the Championship this afternoon.

Both sides go into the game off the back of going toe-to-toe with Premier League giants in midweek. Boro managed a 1-0 win over Spurs, meanwhile the Hatters narrowly lost 3-2 against Chelsea.

Attention now turns to getting into those play-off spots and this game has massive implications on the top six.

Middlesbrough have mixed league form going into this match while Luton have won three on the bounce so form works in the Hatters favour.

Here, a handful of The72’s staff members make their predictions for tomorrow’s game…

James Cheap

“Middlesbrough go into the game with the buzz feeling after having again knocked a Premier League team out of the FA Cup but full attention has to turn to this game which is a massive one in their season.

“It’s a game that could by which side is the least drained both mentally and physically with both sides playing in midweek. Middlesbrough have had the extra rest and but Luton rested key players in midweek”

Score prediction: 1-1

Adam Lawler

“With two points separating these two at 8th and 6th respectively, this is an all important fixture that could well decide the play-off places.

“Luton have been on fire with five wins in six and held off Chelsea in the FA cup for nearly 80 minutes. Where Luton failed, Boro have toppled Premier League big boys in the cup but have had a much more tumultuous league form in recent weeks, suffering losses to Bristol City and Barnsley.

“Expect the bruising Luton to put the Boro to the sword, but only by tight margins.”

Score prediction: 2- 3

Luke Walsh

“With both teams coming off the back of varying success in the FA Cup Fifth Round during the week, these two teams come together in a tense play-off battle. With two points separating the teams, the three points will be pivotal as we enter the March run in.

“Whilst Middlesbrough upset Spurs to have a date with Chelsea, who knocked out a second string Luton Town side, Nathan Jones’ decision to rest key players like Elijah Adebayo and James Shea could pay dividend. However, the injury to Jed Steer early in the cup tie which gave reserve Harry Isted a first start since last April could afford him a more regular spot.”

“It will be close.”



Score prediction: 0-1