Queens Park Rangers host Cardiff City in the Championship tomorrow afternoon.

It’s a match up between two sides battling it out at opposite ends of the table but the three points are certainly up for grabs with neither side on a great run of form.

QPR have won only one of their seven and will look to put an end to this run so they don’t slip out of the top-six.

Cardiff look like they’re safe from the relegation zone but will look to finish the season strongly building on their win against Derby County on Tuesday evening.

Here, a handful of The72’s staff members make their predictions for tonight’s game…

James Cheap

“It’s a difficult one to predict with both side’s struggles of late. Cardiff will be feeling better going into the game after their late win on Tuesday but QPR will be desperate for a win to make sure the automatic promotion places don’t get any further away from them.

“I think it will a tight game that may be decided by the side who wants it more towards the end of the match. With QPR having the home advantage I believe that they might edge it late on.”

Score prediction: QPR 1-0 Cardiff City

Luke Phelps

“QPR look to be falling out of favour and out of the race for automatic promotion recently. Their star attackers in Ilias Chair and Chris Willock seem to be tiring slightly and it’s leaving Mark Warburton will-less in attack.

“Cardiff meanwhile are putting together some strong performances of late and seem to be capable of causing any side in the division damage, so expect them to go for QPR tomorrow in what is something of a rivalry.

“But I can see QPR having too much quality for the Bluebirds in west London.”

Score prediction: QPR 2-1 Cardiff City

Will Gregory

“Mark Warburton will be coming into this one hoping to get all three points against a Cardiff side who have been inconsistent as of late, and I think his side will do just that.

“However, the only thing that could possibly deny the Hoops the win is that they switch off defensively at times.

“Cardiff could possibly be fired up after a solid midweek win and the extension of Steve Morison’s contract. I think the main issue is the lack of experience within the squad which as led to mistakes in recent performances but they have improved massively over the last few months.

“Super-sub Uche Ikpeazu has scored three goals in six games and could cause havoc off the bench for a sometimes vulnerable QPR defence.”

Score prediction: QPR 2-1 Cardiff City