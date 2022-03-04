Cardiff City are keen on Millwall full-back Mahlon Romeo, according to a report by The News.

Cardiff City are believed to be interested in swooping for him this summer.

Romeo, 26, has spent this season on loan at Portsmouth in League One.

He has been in impressive form for Danny Cowley’s side this term and has made 32 appearances in all competitions.

Millwall situation

Romeo is still under contract at parent club Millwall for another couple of years so they are under no pressure to cash in on him when he returns to The Den from Fratton Park.

He was given the green light to head out the exit door last summer after seeing his game time dry up.

The Antigua and Barbuda international has been on the books of the Lions since 2015 and has since played 221 games for them altogether to date, chipping in with three goals and 10 assists along the way.

He helped them gain promotion from the third tier back in 2017 under former boss Neil Harris.

Romeo has played with Cardiff boss Steve Morison in the past and the pair could now reunite in Wales if the Bluebirds are able to get their man.

They are currently sat in 18th place in the Championship table and are 16 points above the relegation zone with 11 games left to play.

Morison will be keeping one eye on the next campaign which will be his first full season in charge at the Cardiff City Stadium and Romeo is his first former teammate linked with a move ahead of this summer.