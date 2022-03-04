Charlton Athletic owner Thomas Sandgaard says they have started the negotiation process regarding players who are out of contract this summer.

Charlton Athletic have a number of individuals who see their deals expire at the end of the season and are currently due to become free agents at the end of June.

Speaking in a Q & A session with the Charlton Athletic Supporters’ Trust, Sandgaard said there are some who won’t be kept on for the next campaign.

He also expects to make signings to bolster the squad this summer in preparation for the 2022/23 season.

A section of the meeting minutes reads:

“TS (Sandgaard) said there are some who won’t be re-signed, and some who will be loaned out. He said that others whose contracts are running out are starting the negotiation process.

“He said he would expect to make somewhere between two and four major signings, maybe five. He said that he would expect to make that up with fairly inexpensive but good quality loan players, which gives us a chance to reshuffle a little bit.

“It might be that one of those major signings is a very experienced player, and the rest are prospects for the future on three- or four-year contracts”

Charlton contract latest

Adam Matthews, Chris Gunter, Ben Purrington, Papa Souare, Conor Washington, Jason Pearce, Ben Watson, Jake Forster-Caskey, Ryan Inniss and Stephen Henderson are all out of contract this summer.

The Addicks have some big decisions to make over the next few months as to who stays and who goes.

Jackson’s side have slipped to 16th place in the League One table after a run of five losses in a row and are currently eight points above the drop zone with 12 games left to play.

They are back in action this weekend and take on Sunderland who beat 2nd place Wigan Athletic in their last match to give new boss Alex Neil his first win at the helm.

It has been a tough campaign for Charlton and they had plans to make a push for promotion. However, it hasn’t panned out that way and they are already looking ahead to the next one now.