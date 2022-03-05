Hull City host West Bromwich Albion in the Championship this afternoon.

It’s a match between two sides who are struggling for results of late so a win is crucial for both sides.

Hull did win comfortably over Peterborough United last time out, but the Posh are a side they are expected to beat and having not won in six games before that they’ll be hoping to build on it.

West Brom are on a barren run of their own, they brought in Steve Bruce to try and solve the problems that Valerien Ismael left behind but the Baggies have one win in their last 13 matches.

Here, a handful of the The72’s staff member make their predictions for tomorrow’s game…

James Cheap

“West Brom can’t seem to find the back of the net at the minute with only scoring one goal in their last seven matches. Steve Bruce is yet to make an impact of the Baggies as they slip further and further down the table. Their squad certainly possesses more quality than Hull’s and this could maybe help them scrape a win at The MKM Stadium.

“Hull can play some good football when on form but their form comes in patches. A win last time out could be the start of another good run but they’ll have to try and take advantage of West Brom’s many weaknesses. Overall, they’re two very poor sides that may cancel each other out.”

Score prediction: 1-1

Luke Phelps

“Hull seem to have their head above water now. But since the arrival of Shota Arveladze the club seems to be inconsistent on the pitch, and so today’s game provides a chance for Steve Bruce to claim his first win as West Brom manager.

“A former Hull manager, Bruce has endured a torrid start to life at The Hawthorns. His squad look shot of any kind of confidence and so Arveladze will be urging his players to capitalise on that.

“Given that, I can see a low-scoring affair tomorrow, and potentially a draw.”

Score prediction: Hull City 1-1 West Brom

Adam Lawler



“Since the ousting of the Allamss and the Turkish takeover, Hull’s first week was amazing, toppling the top teams in Blackburn and Bournemouth but has since gone to business as usual following the sacking of Grant McCann, losing to all but one of the relegation zone sides.

“West Brom have looked even worse under Steve Bruce, slumping from the play off places to 13th, registering only one goal. Two sides that are failing to go anywhere under new management but Hull will take points as the Baggies spiral further.”

Score prediction: Hull 2-0 West Brom