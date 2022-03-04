Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley isn’t looking at the free agent market, reports Andrew Moon.

Portsmouth are not interested in bringing anyone in on a free transfer between now and the end of the season.

They are currently eyeing a late push for the play-offs in League One.

The squad is being stretched at the moment due to injuries but delving into the free agent market isn’t an option for them, with BBC reporter Moon tweeting:

Danny Cowley says the free agent market isn’t really an option for him. He’s only got 13 fit senior players but says a very small squad can be drawn together by the adversity they face #Pompey — Andrew Moon (@mrandrewmoon) March 3, 2022

Portsmouth situation

Portsmouth only have 13 fit senior players at the moment as they prepare to face Accrington Stanley at home tomorrow.

Cowley’s side are in strong form at the moment and are unbeaten in their last five league games, with their last loss coming back on 5th February against Oxford United.

Pompey got their revenge on the U’s in their last match and beat them 3-2 on Tuesday night thanks to goals from Sean Raggett, George Hirst and Hayden Carter.

Injuries meant they have had to name youngsters like Jay Mingi, Harry Jewitt-White and Ollie Webber on the bench in midweek.

Portsmouth are currently 10th in the League One table right now and are eight points off the top six with 13 games left to play.

They still have a decent chance of gatecrashing the play-offs this term if they can carry on their run of results. Accrington make the trip down south this weekend after beating Wycombe Wanderers in their last game.

John Coleman’s side are comfortably sat in mid-table in 12th position and can’t go up or down now.