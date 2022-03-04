Swindon Town boss Ben Garner has confirmed former NY Red Bulls and Borussia Monchengladbach man Mandela Egbo is currently training with the club.

Egbo, 24, is currently without a club after leaving MLS outfit NY Red Bulls in January of this year.

The right-sided defender is now on the lookout for a club, and it has been confirmed that he is training with Swindon Town in a bid to maintain his fitness levels.

As quoted by the Swindon Advertiser, Swindon Town boss Garner confirmed that Egbo has come in to train with the club, though stated that it is unlikely that he will be signing a contract with the club.

Garner, who worked with Egbo during his time at Crystal Palace, did say that the door could open for a deal in the summer, but not at the moment.

Here’s what he had to say:

“Mandela is a player I had at Crystal Palace as a young lad.

“He came back from New York in late November for family reasons, and he’s looking for his next move now.

“He’s having a few conversations with clubs abroad, he’s trained with us regularly since January onwards. If we didn’t have players in the positions he can play, I would sign Mandela. He’s a very good player, he could easily play at this level in this country and probably above, in my opinion.

“He’s a great guy, I’ve known him a long time, but we’re just helping him to keep fit. He also helps us with our training numbers.”

After working with Garner at Crystal Palace, Egbo went on to spend four-and-a-half years in Germany, spending time with Borussia Monchengladbach and Darmstadt. He then made the move to New York to join the Red Bulls in January 2020, playing 11 times before his departure this season.

In the meantime…

While Egbo continues to train with the Robins, Garner and co will be looking to get back to winning ways this weekend.

After their three-game winning streak was halted by Salford City last time out, Swindon Town face Bradford City on Saturday afternoon. A win could see the club rise back into the play-off spots having dropped to 8th, while they could drop down to 10th place if they lose and results elsewhere go against them.