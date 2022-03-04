Wigan Athletic boss Leam Richardson has provided an injury update on his squad.

Wigan Athletic have had a few players out over recent matches like Joe Bennett, Tom Pearce, Jason Pearce and Luke Robinson.

The Latics are currently eyeing promotion back to the Championship and sit 2nd in the League One table behind Rotherham United.

They are back in action tomorrow against AFC Wimbledon at home as they look to build on their win over Fleetwood Town last time out.

Richardson has said, as per a report by Wigan Today: “We’ve Joe Bennett and Tom Pearce just back from injury to come in.

“Luke Robinson has also had an ankle injury which he’s been battling.”

Regarding Jason Kerr, who last played in the match against Sheffield Wednesday on 8th February, his manager said:

“Jason is coming on fine. He’s being managed day by day by the medical staff. But there’ll be no timescales, I don’t like it when physios put timescales on players who are out.

Other Wigan players who are out

Wigan are without attacking midfielder Thelo Aasgaard for the rest of the season, whilst Jordan Cousins is also out with a long-term injury.

Youngster Scott Smith also remains out with a fractured leg he suffered back in November.

The ‘Tics sit seven points behind Rotherham in the league table going into this weekend and are three points above 3rd place MK Dons with two games in hand.

Liam Manning’s men are in fine form at the moment and are breathing down the Latics’ neck. However, Richardson’s side just need to focus on themselves and have been consistently picking up points over recent times.

AFC Wimbledon make the trip to the DW Stadium fighting for their lives near the bottom of the division. They are in 20th place and are two points above the relegation zone after drawing 2-2 with Doncaster Rovers in their last match.

Wigan won the reverse fixture 2-0 at Plough Lane.