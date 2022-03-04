Rotherham United boss Paul Warne says Rarmani Edmonds-Green and Mickel Miller are not available for this weekend.

Rotherham United are back in action on home soil tomorrow against MK Dons.

The Millers will be without Edmonds-Green and Miller again though which is a blow as they prepare to lock horns with Liam Manning’s side.

The duo could potentially be back for the Papa John’s Trophy semi-final match against Hartlepool United next week.

Warne has said, as per the official club website:

“Neither will be available for the weekend unfortunately. Mickel will join training tomorrow, REG joined in today and I’ll earmark them both for Hartlepool.”

Rotherham injury latest

Edmonds-Green, who has spent this season on loan from Championship side Huddersfield Town, has been a hit and has returned to training now.

The defender has been sidelined with a hamstring injury that he picked up in the fixture against Crewe Alexandra on 29th January and missed the whole of February.

He has made 31 appearances in all competitions for the Millers this term and has helped them rise to the summit of League One.

Miller has also had an enjoyable campaign himself after forcing his way back into the fold after spending time away on loan at Northampton Town last season, scoring four goals and assisting six in 21 games.

The winger has been also been out with a hamstring injury that he picked up earlier last month in the match against AFC Wimbledon.

Rotherham drew 0-0 with Shrewsbury Town last time out and take on an MK Dons side who are in strong form. The Dons sit 3rd in the table right now and are 10 points behind.