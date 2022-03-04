Middlesbrough host Luton Town in the Championship tomorrow afternoon.

Chris Wilder’s side welcome Nathan Jones’ Luton to the Riverside in a match that could really cause a stir in the promotion race.

The Boro currently sit in 8th place just two points behind 6th place Luton.

Speaking to the press today, Wilder shared this injury news as he looks ahead to this highly anticipated match-up:

“We’re hopeful that the two boys [Aaron] Connolly and [Riley] McGree will train this morning.

“There are a few tired legs but we have to recover quickly. We recovered quickly after the Old Trafford game into the Wednesday night game at QPR and then Derby.



“So that was a tough week and there are going to be more tough weeks. These weeks ahead will be tough and there will have to be a lot of emphasis placed on recovery to go again.

“That’s how it is, everyone knows that. But you look at those top teams, it’s play, recover, go again. And that’s not just a conditioning point of view it’s a mentality point of view as well.”

Connolly and McGree were absent from Tuesday night’s historic FA Cup win over Tottenham Hotspur having both failed fitness tests prior to the game. Middlesbrough came out as 1-0 winners after extra time, where they now face Chelsea in the quarter-finals having already knocked out Premier League giants Manchester United and now Spurs.

Connolly has featured eight times since joining on-loan from Brighton in the January transfer window, scoring just once.

As for McGree, he’s only made three Boro appearances since joining in January but has shown glimpses of excellence so fans will be hopeful that he’s available for selection.

Wilder then went on to comment on Marc Bola who returned from a knee injury by coming on off the bench on Tuesday evening:

“It’s great to have Marc back, I’ve got to say though, I thought Neil Taylor was back to his best on Tuesday night, against the physicality and the pace that Premier League players have. I thought he gave us a real calming influence.

“And then there was an opportunity to get Marc on the pitch and we’re delighted to have him back. That’s an important player to have back.”

‘Important Player to have back’

Bola offers something completely different to Neil Taylor on the left-side which is good for Wilder to have various options. Bola offers more pace and directness in attack, whereas Taylor offers the experience and solidity in defence.

Bola was preferred option earlier in the season before picking up his injury, scoring one and assisting one in 13 matches. Taylor has been a reliable replacement and has been a crucial part to Boro’s success under Wilder so far.

Wilder may see Bola as his longer term left-sided players but may look to ease him back into the side looking to build up his minutes game-by-game.