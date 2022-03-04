West Brom travel to Hull City in the Championship tomorrow afternoon.

West Brom make the trip to the Humber tomorrow afternoon to face Hull City, with Steve Bruce looking for his first win in charge of the Baggies against a former club of his.

Bruce is winless in five games in charge of West Brom who’ve taken just one point from their last seven league fixtures whilst scoring only once in that time.

Their last outing ended in a 2-0 defeat at home to Swansea City. The performance has piled some early pressure on Bruce, but the former Newcastle United boss has shared some early team news today which might help tomorrow’s game swing in favour.

He told Express and Star’s Joseph Masi that Jake Livermore is set to return to the squad as captain following a four-game suspension, with youngster Taylor Gardner-Hickman in contention to make his first start under Bruce:

Steve Bruce just held his pre-Hull presser. Jake Livermore will return to the side as captain. TGH also in contention to start… #wba — Joseph Masi (@JosephMasi_Star) March 4, 2022

Time running out…

Bruce signed an 18-month contract as West Brom manager last month. But performances of late have been worse than they were under Valerien Ismael and it’s thrown West Brom right down into 13th place of the Championship table.

The fans are starting to turn against Bruce already and so it seems the clock is already ticking for the 61-year-old.

But a win and a good performance tomorrow would do the club a world of good. Hull City are certainly beatable having won just once in their last seven in the league, though Shota Arveladze’s side are unpredictable, and definitely capable of overcoming West Brom tomorrow.

Bruce will be hoping that the return of Livermore in midfield can add some stability, and that Gardner-Hickman can add something new to a side which is desperately in need of resurgence.