Charlton Athletic boss Johnnie Jackson says Adam Matthews is available for this weekend.

Charlton Athletic are back in action against Sunderland at The Valley tomorrow.

Matthews, 30, went off against Sheffield Wednesday last time out with a head injury.

He has since followed concussion protocols and has returned to training with his teammates.

Jackson has said, as per the official club website:

“Adam has to follow the concussion protocols which he has done. He has to come through all of those – he had an integrated training session today and will train fully with the group tomorrow so, all being well with that, he is available.”

Charlton season so far for Matthews

Matthews has made 21 appearances in all competitions so far this season for Charlton, 19 of which have come in the league.

He provides some useful competition and depth to their defensive department and is currently in his third year at with the London outfit now.

His contract with the Addicks is due to expire at the end of the campaign and he is poised to become a free agent in late June. The club have a decision to make on his long-term future between now and the summer.

Prior to his move to Charlton back in 2019, the Wales international had previously played for Cardiff City, Celtic, Sunderland and Bristol City.

Jackson’s side take on Matthews’ former club Sunderland tomorrow as they look to get back to winning ways. They have lost their last five games on the spin and have sunk to 16th in the League One table, eight points above the bottom four with 12 games left.

It has been a frustrating season for the Addicks and they will already be keeping an eye on the next one as they look to make a significant improvement.