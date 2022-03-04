Middlesbrough are hoping Sheffield United drop points against Nottingham Forest tonight, meaning a win over Luton would take them into the top six.

Middlesbrough come into the game with Luton on the back of a shock FA Cup victory over Tottenham. Josh Coburn’s winner proved to be the difference in extra time, as Boro progressed to the quarter finals.

They face Chelsea in the next round, but their attention will ultimately be on their clash with Luton tomorrow.

Team news

The win over Tottenham threw up a few selection dilemmas for manager Chris Wilder to contend with and so there could be changes for the game this weekend.

Boro have a big enough squad to be able to do this without severely weakening their starting eleven. Yet the magnitude of the game suggests they may go full-strength.

Wilder confirmed that three players who have recently missed out are back in contention, with Riley McGree, Aaron Connolly, and Marc Bola all fit and available.

Sammy Ameobi, Darnell Fisher, and Martin Payero are all still out and won’t feature.

Predicted XI

GK – Joe Lumley

RWB – Isaiah Jones

CB – Anfernee Dijksteel

CB – Dael Fry

CB – Paddy McNair

LWB – Marc Bola

CM – Jonny Howson

CM – Matt Crooks

CM – Marcus Tavernier

ST – Duncan Watmore

ST – Andraz Sporar

We believe Middlesbrough will field the strongest possible team they can against Luton. Wilder suggested that the team he put out against Spurs was as strong as he could go.

Therefore, we expect to see the same sort of side that faced Spurs on Tuesday, with the only change coming at left wing-back, with Neil Taylor replaced by Marc Bola.

However, Josh Coburn could be in line to start following his FA Cup heroics, whilst Riley McGree could come in to give one of the midfield three a rest.