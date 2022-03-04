Plymouth Argyle boss Steven Schumacher has said both Brendan Galloway and George Cooper are on track to return to training in pre-season as they bid to bounce back from long-term absences.

Cooper has been a firm favourite at Home Park since first arriving on loan from Peterborough United in 2019, but since making the move permanent in the summer of 2020, his time with Plymouth Argyle has been ravaged by injuries.

As for Galloway, he had been impressing as a left-sided centre-back after joining last summer before a knee injury struck in November, bringing an end to his 2021/22 campaign.

Now, with the duo both still on the road to recovery, a positive update has emerged from Plymouth Argyle boss Schumacher.

As quoted by Plymouth Live, Schumacher has said that Galloway feels as though he is “ahead of schedule” after speaking with him last week, while Cooper is also progressing well with his rehab as the pair look to return for pre-season. Here’s what Schumacher had to say:

“Both are doing really well, Brendan in particular.

“I spoke to him last week and he was saying he feels as though he’s ahead of schedule.

“He had a similar sort of injury to his other knee a few years ago so he’s comparing it to that. He said he feels great, he feels strong and his rehab is going really well.

“George is the same. He’s in a good place, he looks well at the moment.

“Fingers crossed we have him back ready for pre-season as well.”

In the meantime…

While Galloway and Cooper continue with their injury recoveries, Schumacher will be hoping to lead Plymouth Argyle to the play-offs.

As it stands, the Pilgrims occupy 8th place after losing their last two league games. They have dropped behind Sunderland and Wycombe Wanderers, who both returned to winning ways after difficult spells. That being said, Plymouth Argyle have two hames in hand on both – in fact, Wigan Athletic are the only team in the top-seven that the Pilgrims don’t have at least one game in hand on.

Next up is a clash with Morecambe, presenting Plymouth Argyle with a great chance to get back to winning ways.