Derby County skipper Tom Lawrence says his side ‘need to start winning games now’ if they’re to have a ‘proper chance’ of survival this season.

Derby County have lost their last three Championship fixtures now. Wayne Rooney’s men look to be in a bit of a rut, finding themselves in 23rd place of the table and now eight points away from safety.

And Lawrence has been suspended for the past three games. His straight red card in the 1-0 win over Peterborough United last month handed him a three-game suspension but the Welshman is back in time for another crunch match v Barnsley tomorrow.

Speaking to dcfc.co.uk ahead of tomorrow’s game, Lawrence gave his verdict on Derby’s survival chances this season:

“We know we need to win every game, realistically. If you would have asked us to be in this position with 21 points taken off then we would have taken it but we need to start winning games now to give ourselves a proper chance.”

Barnsley currently sit in 22nd place of the Championship table. Poya Asbaghi’s side though have picked up some impressive wins in recent outings, and go into this game on the back of back-to-back wins.

The Tykes have won three of their last four and will certainly be hoping to continue that form against an out of favour Rams side this weekend.

“They are one place ahead of us so we need to keep winning games, go on a little run now and that will put us in the mix,” Lawrence continued.

“We need to go into the game with a positive mindset and it’s like I’ve said, each one we play now it is vital that we win.

“I thought the game against Cardiff City on Tuesday, we performed well but we just couldn’t get the goal and ended up losing 1-0. We had the chances but hopefully we can get the goals on Saturday.”

Captain fantastic…

Lawrence has arguably been Derby County’s best player this season. He’s scored nine goals and assisted five in his 29 league outings, so his return to the side will definitely give Rooney’s starting XI an added edge in attack.

When Lawrence plays well, the rest of the team seems to follow suit. Only 11 games of the season remain and potentially 11 games of Lawrence’s Derby County career, so it will need to be all or nothing from him and his teammates to give Derby County a chance of Championship survival this season.