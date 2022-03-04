Blackpool right-back Jordan Gabriel will remain on the sidelines through a hamstring injury for the “foreseeable future”, Neil Critchley has said.

Since joining the Tangerines on a permanent basis last summer, Gabriel has played 23 times for the club this season.

Last time out, the former Nottingham Forest man made his 21st Championship start of the season as Blackpool defeated Reading 4-1. However, he was forced off with 10 minutes remaining through injury, and an update has now emerged on the blow.

As quoted by the Blackpool Gazette, Tangerines boss Critchley has said that Gabriel will be out for the “foreseeable future”.

There is no timescale on a potential return for the right-sided defender yet, but Critchley said the injury is “not really serious”. Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“Jordan Gabriel will be missing, he will be out for the foreseeable future.

“It’s a bit of a blow obviously. It’s not really serious, but it’s not like a Grade 1 where it keeps you out for seven to 10 days, it will be slightly longer than that.

“But he reliably informs me he’s a quick healer, so fingers crossed it’s not too bad and he will be back quicker than expected.”

In his absence…

For much of the season, Gabriel has been in competition with Chelsea loanee Dujon Sterling for a starting spot on the right-hand side.

Sterling has filled in at left-back and as a centre-back when called upon, but he will be the leading contender to take Gabriel’s place while he recovers from his hamstring injury.

Next up for Blackpool is a tie against Stoke City, with both teams looking as though they are destined for another season in the Championship next season. Neither side have been in particularly great form of late, but the winner could rise to 12th if results elsewhere go their way.

The game kicks off at 15:00 on Saturday afternoon.