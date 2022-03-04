Huddersfield Town welcome Peterborough United in the Championship tonight.

Championship high-flyers Huddersfield Town play host to Championship strugglers Peterborough United, in what looks to be a very one-sided game.

Carlos Corberan has made promotion contenders out of his Terriers side who are refusing to drop out of the top-six – they currently sit in 3rd place of the table and are unbeaten in their last 15 league fixtures.

Posh meanwhile reunited with former manager Grant McCann recently. His first game in charge was a 3-0 defeat against his former side Hull City, with his team now bottom of the Championship table and eight points adrift.

A win for Huddersfield would bring them into the top tow places of the Championship table whilst a win for Posh would lift them off the bottom of the table.

There’s everything to play for tonight, but how much can you remember about previous meetings between these two sides?

Try your hand at our latest quiz below!