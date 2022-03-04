Reading host the in-form Millwall in the Championship tomorrow afternoon.

The hosts need a win to bounce back from their heavy defeat away at the hands of Blackpool last weekend. The Royals currently sit six points clear of the relegation zone having played one more game than two of the three teams below them.

As for Millwall, they look unstoppable at this moment in time having picked up four consecutive wins. The Lions sit only five points outside the play-offs and are surging up the table, beating some other top-six contenders along the way.

Facing strugglers Reading gives Gary Rowett’s side a massive chance of extending this winning run.

As we look ahead to tomorrow’s game. Sky Sport’s pundit David Prutton offered this prediction of how the game will pan out:

“It was a poor result for Reading in the end at Blackpool, as a few late goals made it look a worse performance than it actually was. They need to bounce back with sides still lurking beneath them.

“Millwall are on a great run of form. Four wins on the bounce, and the play-offs back on the horizon if they can keep it going. I believe they will. Away win.”

Prutton predicts a 2-1 win for Millwall.

How will this effect either side?

A 2-1 away win seems a likely result for this match and would be a carbon copy of this fixture at The Select Car Leasing Stadium last season. Despite Reading’s desire to bounce back from their defeat last time out, Millwall may just have too much momentum and will be difficult to stop.

This scoreline would see could see Reading slip closer to the relegation spots with Barnsley and Derby playing each other, meaning that at least one of the bottom three teams will pick up points.

As for Millwall, if results go their way they would be two points outside the top-six come tomorrow evening which would be a fantastic achievement for the Londoners considering they were down in 15th at the beginning of February.