Middlesbrough and Luton both faced Premier League opposition in the FA Cup in midweek and left everything on the pitch against Tottenham and Chelsea.

Middlesbrough booked their place in the quarter finals after a 1-0 victory over Spurs, whilst Luton fought hard against Chelsea and despite going in front in the tie, they were pegged back in the second-half, resulting in a 3-2 loss.

Both Boro and Luton will now turn their attention to the Championship, with the duo facing off against each other at the Riverside this weekend.

The home side come into the game in eighth position in the table, whilst the visitors are in sixth as things stand. However, a win for Boro would take them above Luton and into sixth if Sheffield United drop points in Friday’s clash with Nottingham Forest.

Writing in his weekly column on Sky Sports’ website, presenter and pundit David Prutton issued his prediction for Middlesbrough v Luton…

‘A mixed bag of a week for Middlesbrough. Defeat at Barnsley, followed by a fantastic FA Cup win over Tottenham in extra-time to march into the quarter-finals,’ he said.

‘They will want to keep that going here.

‘Luton gave a brilliant account of themselves against Chelsea on Wednesday night, and there may be a few tired legs at the Riverside,’ he continued.

‘I still expect goals, but I can’t split these sides. Score draw.’

Prutton predicts that the score will be 2-2 on Saturday afternoon and that Middlesbrough’s eight game winning streak at home will come to an end.

Across those eight games, Boro have beat fellow promotion chasers Bournemouth, Nottingham Forest, Coventry, and West Brom, as well as Premier League side Tottenham.

Luton do have one of the better away records in the division though, and sit third in the away form table. But Boro do sit first in the home form table and so Prutton’s prediction of a draw, and a draw with goals, looks to be a decent prediction.